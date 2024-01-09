UP sub-inspector accused of raping Dalit woman faces departmental inquiry

Muzaffarnagar: A sub-inspector, who was earlier posted in this district, has been accused of allegedly raping and threatening a Dalit woman, said a senior official on Tuesday, adding a departmental inquiry has been ordered into it.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh said that the Dalit woman, a resident of a village in the Bhopa police station area, met him earlier on Monday and accused Sub-Inspector Ajay Baliyan, formerly posted at the Sikri police post in Muzaffarnagar, of allegedly raping and threatening her.

The woman has alleged that she had gone to the Sikri police post in 2019, regarding a property dispute with her relatives, where she met Sub-Inspector Ajay Baliyan, who raped her on the pretext of getting her work done and also made a video of the incident.

The woman alleged that the sub-inspector later continued to sexually exploit her till December 2023 by threatening to make the video viral.

The SSP said that the investigation of the case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Singh, adding further action will be taken against the accused inspector if found guilty in the investigation.

Baliyan is currently posted in Meerut, he added.