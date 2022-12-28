UP: Sub-inspector elopes with schoolgirl

Jogendra Singh, posted as the chowki in-charge in Palia, is alleged to have eloped with the girl two days ago.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 28th December 2022 3:32 pm IST
UP: Sub-inspector elopes with schoolgirl
Photo: (IANS)

Lakhimpur Kheri: Reports of a police sub-inspector having eloped with a school girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district has sent shock waves in the area.

Jogendra Singh, posted as the chowki in-charge in Palia, is alleged to have eloped with the girl two days ago.

Also Read
Ahmedabad: Ragging complaint against senior resident doctors at BJ Medical College

Singh has been sent to lines for remaining absent from duty without informing senior officials.

The girl’s father has given a complaint in this regard in Lucknow, naming the police official.

According to sources, Singh had befriended the girl and was often seen in her company.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button