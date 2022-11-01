UP: Teenager thrashed, head tonsured on suspicion of theft

Published: 1st November 2022

Kanpur: A 15-year-old boy, suspected of theft, was brutally thrashed and his head tonsured by a group of people in the Jajmau area.

The incident took place in the Teen Khamba Chauraha locality when a man and his aides nabbed the boy and accused him of committing theft in his house.

They beat him up with plastic pipes, shaved his head and forced him to do sit-ups and posted the video of the same on the Internet, the police added.

Station house officer (SHO) Abhishek Mishra, said, “A case has been lodged in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is being investigated.”

The matter came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The SHO said that the accused would be brought to the book as soon as the investigations are completed.

