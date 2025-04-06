UP temples warm with devotees on Ram Navami, security beefed across state

Lucknow/Varanasi/Gorakhpur: Temples were swarmed with people across the state on Sunday for Ram Navami amid tight security, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple.

In Lucknow, a heavy rush was witnessed at the famous Chandrika Devi, Mankameshwar, Kali Bari, and Sailani Mata temples.

“Police force is alert and elaborate security arrangements are in place across the state,” an officer said.

In Gorakhpur, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, performed the traditional kanya pujan ritual at the Gorakhnath Temple, revering nine young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

The priest-politician washed the feet of the girls and worshipped them.

He also conducted Batuk Pujan (worship of young boys).

The kanya pujan was held in the ‘anna kshetras’ (community kitchen hall) of the Gorakhnath Temple, where Adityanath personally served freshly prepared food to the girls.

Temples in Varanasi witnessed heavy footfall, with devotees queuing up at the gates from the crack of dawn to offer prayers on Ram Navami.

At all major temples in Varanasi, recitations of the Akhand Ramayan and devotional kirtans were carried out.

Officials said a special havan and yajna will be conducted to mark the end of the Kalash Puja that began on the first day of Navratri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said security was beefed up in the city ahead of the festival, with checkpoints set up at all major temples.

Besides local police, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and other forces, some in plainclothes, have been deployed.

Ram Navami in Sambhal

Meanwhile, in Sambhal, a 51-foot statue of Lord Ram erected at Rambagh Dham in Chandausi has become the centre of Attraction.

People also made a beeline to visit Nav Durga Temple, Bagiya Wali Mata Temple, and Raisatti Mata Temple.

A rush was witnessed at Chamunda Temple and Kartikeya Mahadev Temple, where a recital of Ramcharit Manas was held.

Deepak Kumar, a devotee, said the festival is being celebrated with enthusiastic fervour in the city.

Another devotee, Vinay Varshney, told PTI, “We have come to Rambagh Dham to get the blessing by having a glimpse of the 51-foot statue of Lord Shri Ram. The statue is very beautiful, it seems as if Lord Shri Ram is speaking to us.”