Telangana CM celebrates Ram Navami at Bhadrachalam temple

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his family, took part in the celestial wedding of Lord Ram with Goddess Sita at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam town on the occasion of Ram Navami, on Sunday, April 6.

CM Revanth and his wife Geetha offered ‘pattu vastralu’ (silk clothes) and ‘mutyala talambralu’ (pearl necklaces) to the deities on behalf of the state government.

The celebrations were held in a grand way in the traditional manner with the famous temple being decked up for the special occasion.

A group of priests performed elaborate rituals to mark the celestial celebrations. Priests performed rituals associated with Sitarama Kalyanam. Thousands of devotees watched the annual event at Mithila Mandapam.

Thousands of devotees participated in the annual mega religious event. More than 2,000 policemen were deployed as part of the security arrangements at the temple.

CM has lunch with beneficiary

After attending the temple celebrations, CM Revanth drove to the house of Buram Srinivas to have lunch with him at his house located in Sarapaka village of Burgampadu mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Srinivas is one of the beneficiaries of the recently launched Fine Rice distribution scheme.

As Srinivas’s wife, Tulasamma, served the chief minister with lunch, the latter inquired about the quality of rice, to which she expressed delight at purchasing quality fine rice from PDS shops.

