UP: Tensions rise after shivling installed at vandalized sufi tomb; FIR filed

Tension escalated between communities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district on Thursday after members of Hindutva organisations stormed into a local Sufi shrine vandalised the tomb and installed a Shivling at the site. The act has sparked widespread outrage, prompting police to register a First Infomation Report (FIR) against those involved.

In a series of videos that have surfaced on social media hundreds of Hindus led by a priest, are seen heading towards the shrine clutching sticks in their hands, donning saffron scarves and chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans. They marked the location with Shivling and saffron flags.

In response, the Muslim community gathered and clashed with the other party. Police reached on the spot and tried to curb the situation.

Shahjahanpur : Vandalism at religious place. The grave was vandalised in the presence of Police. Police registered a case against one named and several unknown persons.

Meanwhile, the police reportedly registered a case against several persons. The situation remains sensitive as community members expressed their concerns over the implications of such actions on interfaith relations.

The unprovoked attack is part of the region’s broader pattern of religious tension, as evidenced by a recent incident that occurred in Meerut on September 14.

In this case, the Hanuman idol was installed at the local Mazar (tomb) triggering communal tension in the region. Subsequently, local authorities took precautionary measures to ensure law and order following public outcry and protests.