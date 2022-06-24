UP: Three AMU students allegedly thrashed by railway police

The Aligarh railway police on Thursday allegedly thrashed three students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for seeking assistance while boarding a train.

The victims were at the railway station to see off their friends who had appeared for the Ph.D. entrance test at AMU. They sought help from the railway police to settle their friends in their reserved seats since the train was overcrowded. It is to be noted that a number of trains have been cancelled due to the ongoing protest across India against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/agnipath-protest-10-more-suspects-held-over-secunderabad-violence-2355503/

In response to the request, the policemen said, “This is UP, this is what happens here”, one of the victims identified as Shahidul Islam recalled according to the Maktoob Media. Islam further said that the security personnel denied assistance and asked them to come out of the platform.

The victims were taken towards the toilets, and as one of them resisted, the police men said, “This is not Mamta’s Bengal. This is Yogi ji’s UP. If you speak up here you will be thrashed. Even as the students pleaded with the police to stop, the latter did not pay heed, the report said.

One of the victims was seriously injured, and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Aligarh. The victim’s claimed that they were thrashed due to their identity. They further alleged that the police also used anti-Muslim slurs while beating them for at least half an hour.