UP: Three Muslims shot by police over alleged cattle smuggling

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday killed three Muslim cattle herders for allegedly smuggling cows. The three accused were reportedly gunned down after being chased by the police.

The deceased were identified as Zeeshan, Saddam and Qasim. According to the police, they asked the accused to surrender, but instead the trio allegedly open fire on the police, injuring a constable. The incident is said to have occurred at 4:30 AM, when the police were checking vehicles at the Jal Nigam Police Outpost area of Vijayanagar police station.

When the police tried to stop the Scorpio, the trio did not adhere to the orders and drove away. Superintendent of Police Nipu Agarwal said, “When Police asked the accused to surrender, they started firing.”

“Constable Deepak Kumar of Vijaynagar Police Station sustained injury due to a bullet. The police opened fire in retaliation. All three smugglers were shot during the encounter,” he further added. The three accused were arrested by the police, who recovered three pistols, cartridges, the car and a cow.

The police alleged that there were 27 cases against the accused in various police stations.