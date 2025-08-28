UP traders come together to perform last rites of woman from another faith

In a wholesome display of communal harmony, Hindu traders in UP’s Mughalsarai came together to perform the last rites of a Muslim woman who had been living alone for 18 years.

The woman, whose identity remains unknown, passed away this week.

In a wholesome display of communal harmony, Hindu traders in UP's Mughalsarai came together to perform the last rites of a Muslim woman who had been living alone for 18 years.



“Dharm ki baat nahi hai, yaha manavta ki baat hai (This is not a matter of religion. This is… pic.twitter.com/lrdYpPRtkn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 28, 2025

Having no family in the area, her death could have gone unnoticed. However, her neighbours, who are local Hindu shopkeepers, immediately stepped in.

“Dharm ki baat nahi hai, yaha manavta ki baat hai (This is not a matter of religion. This is humanity),” they said and stressed the need to respect each other irrespective of religion and pointing out that there is no animosity between the communities.

Also Read 26-yr-old Arif Khan offers kidney to ailing priest in gesture of harmony

“We received her love for 15, 18 years and we never felt that she was Muslim and we are Hindu,” the traders said.

Setting aside religious differences, they took on the responsibility of her final journey. They arranged for a traditional Muslim funeral, ensuring all Islamic customs and rites were followed with the utmost respect.