UP: Two booked for smearing cow dung on CM Yogi’s image

Jalaun (UP): Two youths were booked here for allegedly smearing cow dung on a board bearing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s image, police said on Tuesday, June 2.

The incident took place in Kurhana Alamgir village under Kalpi Kotwali Police Station limits on Monday. A video of the act went viral on social media.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ishaan Soni said the hoarding was installed by Sandhi village native Gaurav Patel.

According to the police, the viral video showed a youth smearing cow dung on the board, while another person recorded the incident.

The police identified the two as Sameer and Jitendra, both from Kurhana Alamgir village, and booked them at Patel’s complaint.

The police have taken Sameer, who allegedly smeared the cow dung on the hoarding, into custody, the ASP said. Jitendra, who allegedly recorded the video, is absconding, the officer said.