UP: Two detained in Sultanpur for derogatory post against Hindus

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 9:25 pm IST
UP: Two detained in Sultanpur for derogatory post against Hindus
Representational image

Sultanpur: Two men were detained here on Thursday, January 25, for allegedly posting derogatory comments against the Hindu community on social media, police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The action was taken on the complaint of an office-bearer of a local right wing organisation, they added.

According to the complaint lodged in the matter, the accused posted a picture of Babri mosque with a threatening slogan on a social media platform on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram temple.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka: Dalit boy forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’, four booked

The complainant claimed the post was aimed at inciting hatred towards Hindus, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kudwar police station Gauri Shankar Pal said, “We have detained two men who uploaded the post. The accused are being questioned and further action will be taken against them accordingly.”

The SHO declined to reveal the names of the accused.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2024 9:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button