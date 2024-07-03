UP: Two men thrashed by mob over request to ‘exchange item’, arrested

Two Muslim brothers faced the wrath of an angry mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district when they requested an exchange of items from a shop.
In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the brothers – Faizan and Tanzeem – are seen badly beaten up by a group of people who also hurl abuses at them.
According to reports, the brothers had gone to a shop to exchange items. When the shopkeeper refused, an argument ensued.
Suddenly a crowd emerged and started beating the brothers. On being alerted, police reached the spot and arrested the brothers.
Police, on the other, have stated in a video clip that the brothers were the first to start the fight.
A case has been registered and further investigations are on.