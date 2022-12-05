UP: VHP announces free distirbution of authorised swords, sticks

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Varanasi has announced that it will provide free distribution of authorised swords and sticks.

Sanjay Hindu Sinha, who claims to be the VHP’s Kashi Mahanagar joint-general secretary, said in a viral post that he will be teaching kung fu and issuing licences for swords with sticks at Bal Upasana Kendra close to Lohiyanagar in the Sarnath district, reported The Hindu.

“Free of cost training of lathi (sticks) for 15 days, knife for one month, swords for one month, and Kungfu for three months, after which licence of swords with sticks and knife will be issued for free,” reads the post, which has since been deleted after becoming popular.

Bal Upasana Kendra, at Lohia Nagar, Ashapur, is the training facility. Limited seats; sign up today; $100 membership fee.

The alleged announcement is against the law, which states that any Indian citizen must obtain a license from the relevant state authorities which then needs to be periodically renewed in order to keep any type of sword or knife that is larger than nine inches and that is not a kitchen appliance.

The Varanasi police is likely to initiate an inquiry into the matter.