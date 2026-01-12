UP: Village head arrested for ‘objectionable’ remarks against festivals

He purportedly made objectionable comments on Hindu festivals circulated widely on social media.

Balrampur: Police have arrested a village head on charges of making objectionable remarks against a particular religion, officials said on Sunday.

ASP Vishal Pandey said a video showing Aamir, the head of Siswa village in Balrampur district, purportedly making objectionable comments on Hindu festivals circulated widely on social media.

As the video went viral, some people lodged a police complaint, following which Aamir was arrested on Saturday, the officer said.

Pandey said efforts are underway to trace another person in connection with the case.

