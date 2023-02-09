UP: Wives elope with lovers after getting PM Awas Yojana money, husbands clueless

Four men from Uttar Pradesh did not fathom in their wildest dreams that their wives would hoodwink them with the money that was meant to build a home.

According to reports, the wives of these four men have reportedly run away with Rs 50,000 with their lovers.

The money was received under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). According to norms of the scheme, the Centre transfers money to those who belong to the economically weaker section (EWS), and lower and middle-income groups so that they can build their homes. However, the money is transferred in cash into the bank accounts of the female head of the family.

The first installment was sent to the accounts of these four women beneficiaries of Nagar Panchayat Belhara, Banki, Zaidpur, and Siddhaur of the district. Their husbands have approached the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) asking them not to transfer the second installment.

The matter came to light when DUDA officials found out that some of the beneficiaries had not yet started the construction of their houses even after the transfer of money.

The DUDA project officer sent notices to all families who hadn’t started the construction. It is then that the incident came to light as the husband approached the officer and told them about their misfortune. District officials are now baffled as to how to recover the money from these beneficiaries.

“The husbands have been instructed to persuade and bring their wives home. Because this is government money, it should not be misused, and if it is, the department will take appropriate action,” DUDA Project Officer Saurabh Tripathi said.