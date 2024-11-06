UP: Woman alleges abuse for complaining about lack of physical relationship, case filed

Bhadohi: A woman has filed a case against her husband and seven in-laws, alleging mental and physical abuse after she complained to them about her husband’s refusal to engage in a physical relationship since their marriage a year and a half ago, police said on Wednesday.

The victim lodged the complaint at the Gopiganj Police Station on Tuesday naming her husband and in-laws.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said the woman claims that her husband has been involved in an extramarital affair, which is why he has refrained from any physical intimacy with her since their wedding night.

Katyayan said that the woman was mentally harassed and subjected to domestic violence when she raised this issue with her in-laws.

Ranno Devi, a resident of Bharatpur village, reported that her marriage to Jagjit Pal took place on May 23, 2023, according to the complaint filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

She said that her husband did not visit her on the first night and she initially thought it was due to fatigue. However, he avoided coming to her room for the following four days. The pattern continued each time she returned to her in-laws’ house.

When Ranno learned about her husband’s alleged affair and confronted his family, she was reportedly beaten, harassed for dowry and ultimately sent back to her parents’ home on August 17, 2024, the officer said.