UP woman claims gangrape; Later held with lover for husband’s murder

An alleged kidnapping and gang rape case turned out to be a well-planned gruesome murder after the victim was found guilty of killing her 40-year-old husband with her lover on February 16 in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district.

According to Mainpuri superintendent of police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha, the accused – Aamna and her neighbour Sumit – developed a relationship, strongly objected to by her husband Sajid.

“Sumit used to visit Aamna under the pretext of repairing the television. They became good friends which later turned into a romantic relationship. Sajid was strongly opposed and there were frequent fights between the couple,” the SP said.

Aamna and Sumit hatched a plan to murder Sajid and frame Bhola Yadav, who had been fighting a case against Sajid’s family in the Allahabad High Court for two years. On Wednesday, February 20, the High Court was scheduled to hear the case, but Sajid never appeared.

“On February 16, Aamna mixed sleeping pills in Sajid’s food. Afterwards, she and Sumit took a drowsy Sajid to a field and hit him with an iron rod. They poured petrol on his body and burnt him alive,” the SP told reporters.

Cooked up gangrape story to hide murder: SP

After the murder, Aamna cooked up a story blaming Bhola Yadav for her husband’s murder. “Aamna told local reporters that in 2022, she was kidnapped and gang raped by Bhola Yadav and his associates. She was freed after two months and 10 days of captivity,” the SP said.

The senior police officer said that the investigation did not match Aamna’s earlier statements and through a dedicated surveillance team, she and Sumit were arrested on February 19.

A case has been registered against the two under sections 103 (1) and 238 of the BNS.

Sajid’s charred body has been sent for postmortem, the SP said.