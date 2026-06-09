UP woman claims govt hospital denied her medicines over hijab

Kanpur: A Muslim woman alleged that a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur asked her to remove her hijab to receive medicines.

A video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, June 9, where the woman claimed she was targeted for wearing a hijab in the Ursula Horman Memorial Hospital. Two female doctors reportedly told her that to collect her medicines, she needed to remove her hijab. The doctors reportedly cited “security concerns” over theft.

“I waited for half an hour to an hour after getting my token number. Then I was told, ‘If you want to get the medicine, you have to remove the hijab.'” She said she will talk to the higher-ups at the office to understand the “baseless” rule.

“Mask chalo samjh me aata hai mask kholdo, hijab kholdo (I can understand a request to remove a mask, but removing a hijab)?”

Also Read BJP minority leader calls to bar Muslims from govt, pvt jobs

The doctors allegedly informed her that the “rule” was established to curb the frequent thefts occurring inside the hospital. “They claim there is a lot of theft here. Do they think I’m going to hide a purse right here (pointing to her head)?”

She questioned the reasoning behind such a directive, when there were cameras installed for this very reason to prevent it from happening.

“Agar chori ho rahi hungi to hume ise kya matlab hai, camera jab lage hain toh tum log ko kis cheez ka darr hai (If thefts are happening, what does that have to do with us? When cameras are installed, what are you afraid of)?”

The hijabi woman claimed the doctors were targeting Muslim women alone, permitting entry to Hindu girls and women. “Hindu girls and women are all going in. Why are only Muslims being targeted? What is this new rule requiring us to remove our hijab?”