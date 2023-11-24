UP: Woman climbs mobile tower to convince man to marry her

Gorakhpur: A 20-year-old woman climbed onto a mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district to profess her love for a man and convince him to marry her, police said on Friday.

To witness the incident, a large number of people gathered near the 50-metre-high tower that led to traffic congestion on a nearby highway, prompting police to undertake crowd control measures.

Several in the crowd recorded the incident on their mobile-phones as it reminded them of Viru’s (Dharmendra) act on an overhead water tank professing his love for Basanti (Hema Malini) in the movie Sholay.

“The woman climbed onto the mobile tower near the Semra Raja toll plaza area in Maharajganj district on Thursday. She had an affair with a local youth (24) for the past few years and wanted to convince him and his family members for marriage,” Circle Officer (CO) Ajay Singh Chauhan said.

“We first tried to persuade the woman to come down. However, when she refused to do so, a constable climbed onto the tower and got her down,” said the CO.

The man, a truck driver, had gone to Nepal to deliver a consignment, police said and added that a case under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) has been lodged.