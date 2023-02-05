UP: Woman dies after being administered ‘wrong’ injection by quack

Representative Image

Bhadohi: A 48-year-old woman died allegedly after being administered a “wrong” injection by a quack in this district, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, the woman died on Friday allegedly after she was administered a wrong injection in a clinic in Semradh area that comes under the Koirauna police station limits.

Citing the complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Kumar Maurya said Patti Devi (48), who was taken to Rajan Vishwakarma, the alleged quack, died after she was administered an injection.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused on Sunday. “The accused failed to produce any medical degree before police,” the SHO said.

