UP: Women files for divorce as husband forgets to bring Kurkure

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra recently filed for divorce after her husband failed to bring her favorite snack, Kurkure, which she ate regularly.

The woman’s persistent demand for the spicy snack often caused conflicts between them. On one occasion, when her husband forgot to fulfill her request, she became upset and left to stay with her parents.

Subsequently, she approached the police, seeking a divorce. The authorities sent a couple for family counseling.

The couple got married last year, and in the initial months, everything seemed to be going well. However, as months passed, the husband grew concerned over his wife’s frequent craving for junk food, which eventually straining their relationship.

In another recent incident, a woman from Agra in Uttar Pradesh threatened divorce as her husband forgot to bring her favorite food, momos. Angry at her husband, the woman left to stay at her parents house and filed a complaint.

In her complaint, she stated that she wanted to have momos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but the husband was “annoyed” by her behaviour. Upon the intervention of the family counseling court to resolve the issue, they asked the husband to provide his wife with momos at least twice a week, to which he agreed.