UP: Worker fired for Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart, reinstated

The Uttar Pradesh-based contractual sanitation worker Bobby, who was dismissed after he was spotted carrying a garbage cart of discarded pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, got his job back.

Breaking: Bobby, the contractual sanitation worker at Mathura Nagar Nigam, who was spotted carrying discarded pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his garbage cart has been reinstated after he was sacked for "negligence". pic.twitter.com/8YS6cKu2vJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2022

He has been warned not to repeat the act in the future.

While warning the contractual worker against repetition of such act in future, his application for reinstatement has been accepted: An official memo undersigned by city health officer at Mathura Nagar Nigam read. pic.twitter.com/bmEcuMfq7R — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2022

He thanked the media for supporting him in his difficult times.

Bobby is now a happy man.



He thanked everyone for the overwhelming support. pic.twitter.com/gJYRpDpnYr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 19, 2022

On July 16, videos surfaced on Twitter where Bobby could be seen pushing a garbage cart with photos of BJP senior leaders.

The video, which soon became viral, showed some people questioning Bobby about the pictures, to which he replied he saw the portraits on the streets and was just doing his job.

Soon after, Bobby who was posted in the Generalganj area was terminated.

On July 18, a desperate Bobby appealed for help and asked the authorities of the Mathura Nagar Nigam to give him back his job.

“I am an illiterate who has been working for 30 years. I have three daughters and I need to look after them. I am the only breadwinner of my family. Where will we go now?” he said.

“I am a sanitation worker and I was just doing my job. I request Prime Minister Modi or chief minister, Yogi, to give back my job,” he said.