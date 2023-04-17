UP: Young woman shot on head, murder weapon discarded near body

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead by two unknown people on a motorbike on Monday morning in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased – Roshni Ahirwar – a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student, was returning home after taking a test at her college. The assailants shot her head, left the murder weapon near her corpse and escaped.

According to the police, a homemade handgun was used for the murder. The local police station is about 200 meters away from the site of the crime.

“The assailants were likely acquaintances of the woman and had covered their faces when they approached her,” said the Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.