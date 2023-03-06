UP: Youth held for killing 5-yr-old girl during rape

The accused slit her throat using a knife

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 6th March 2023 7:49 am IST
Bijnor: The police have arrested a 19-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district for allegedly slitting the throat of a five-year-old girl to stop her from crying when he tried to rape her, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Praveen Ranjan Singh, said that children flying kites spotted the body of the girl in a dilapidated building and informed the police.

Acting on a tip-off, police picked up Aman Khan and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime, Singh said.

The accused told the police that he knew the family of the girl and used to visit her house.

On the day of the incident, Khan took her to the ruined building and tried to rape her.

As the girl tried to scream, the accused slit her throat using a knife, the police officer said.

