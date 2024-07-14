Upasana Kamineni dazzles in Rs 1.49 lakh Anarkali at Ambani wedding

Hyderabad: Upasana Kamineni is a prominent figure in Indian society, known for her work in healthcare and her high-profile marriage to Tollywood superstar Ram Charan. Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life, where she plays a significant role in promoting health and wellness across India. Her dedication to healthcare has made her a respected name in the industry.

Together, Upasana and Ram Charan are one of the most celebrated couples in India, often seen gracing high-profile events and making headlines with their appearances.

The Wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Recently, Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The wedding was a star-studded affair, attracting numerous celebrities from various fields.

Upasana caught everyone’s attention with her stunning attire. Known for her lavish taste in clothing, she wore a Beige Embroidered Silk Anarkali Set designed by Jayanti Reddy. The exquisite dress, priced at a whopping Rs. 1,49,900, showcased her elegant style and added to the grandeur of the event.

Other Tollywood Actors and Famous Guests

The wedding was a significant event, bringing together several big names from the Tollywood industry and other celebrities. Among the notable guests were: Mahesh Babu , Namrata , Venkatesh , Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati and others.

Apart from Tollywood celebrities, the wedding saw a mix of business tycoons, Bollywood stars, and other notable figures, making it a memorable and glittering affair.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was indeed a celebration of love and opulence, and Upasana Kamineni, with her remarkable presence, certainly added to the allure of the event.