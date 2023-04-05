Upasana's baby shower in Dubai: Cost of her outfit is Rs...

Hyderabad: Upasana, Ram Charan’s wife, has always been known for her impeccable fashion sense. She has a closet full of high-end designer outfits and accessories that would make any fashionista jealous. The mommy-to-be recently celebrated her baby shower in Dubai, and she stunned everyone with her stunning fashion choice.

Upasana wore a white lace maxi dress by the Australian label Zimmermann, which costs Rs 1.5L. Yes, you read that correctly! The Laurel broderie anglaise midi dress is the height of fashion and sophistication. Upasana paired it with tinted sunglasses and flats, making the dress the star of the show.

Upasana’s outfit has sparked many conversations and has become the talk of the town. The gown is a testament to her flawless fashion sense and a clear reflection of her high-end lifestyle. It’s no surprise that her fashion choices frequently grab headlines and inspire millions, whether she’s at the airport or attending an event.

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. They are set to welcome their first child in June this year.