Upasana’s stylish maternity fashion: She wears Gucci T-Shirt worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Upasana Konidela, the wife of renowned Tollywood actor Ram Charan, is on cloud nine as she welcomed her first child, baby girl on June 20. A day before her due date, the star wife was spotted entering Apollo Hospitals and needless to say her impeccable maternity fashion sense caught everyone’s attention.

Upasand was seen wearing a stunning Gucci T-shirt in baby pink, which also hinted at her baby gender. It is worth Rs 48K! This elegant ensemble, with its exquisite design and high-quality comfort, accentuated her natural beauty.

Upasana’s love of luxury brands is well known, and her choice of a Gucci T-shirt exemplifies her refined taste and commitment to fashion. Her radiant charm and effortless grace continue to inspire her fans as she embraces the transformative experience of becoming a mother.