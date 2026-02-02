Update OTR data by Feb 25 to apply for recruitments: TGPSC

Hyderabad: Ahead of issuing new recruitment notifications, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Monday, February 2, announced mandatory updation and validation of One Time Registration (OTR) data for all registered candidates.

The decision comes in the wake of recent Scheduled Castes categorisation, changes in candidates’ educational qualifications, and multiple requests for correction of personal and category details.

The OTR updation process began on January 19 and was scheduled to end on February 9. However, the deadline has been extended till February 25.

The Commission released a statement informing it has completed the selection process for all pending recruitment notifications and is now preparing to release fresh notifications shortly.

“Updating the OTR will expedite the recruitement process, early declaration of results, and timely issuance of appointment orders by avoiding delays caused by data discrepancies and incomplete documentation,” the statement read.

According to the press release, around 31.56 lakh candidates are registered in the OTR system. “All future recruitment notifications, applications, results, and final selections will be processed strictly based on the data available in the system,” the TGPSC stated.

Candidates are required to verify their personal, educational and category details, update eligible and additional qualifications, and upload all relevant certificates, including a latest colour passport-size photograph.

Candidates can update their details through the official website, https://www.tgpsc.gov.in.

Those who fail to update their OTR data and upload the required certificates within the stipulated period will not be permitted to apply for upcoming recruitment notifications.

Instructions to be followed