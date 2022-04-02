Update OTR immediately: TSPSC to govt job aspirants

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) which is gearing up to release notifications for various government jobs in the state has asked candidates to update One Time Registration (OTR) immediately.

The option to update the OTR has been made available since March 28 as aspirants will not be able to apply for the jobs without updating it.

On Friday, TSPSC disclosed that out of 25 lakh candidates who have registered on the commission’s website, only 20 thousand have updated their OTR so far.

The commission further mentioned that a last-minute rush will result in many issues including long queues at internet centers or system crashes due to heavy rush.

It is also sending emails randomly to candidates who have registered OTR reminding them to update their details.

TSPSC Group I notification to be released soon

Good news for persons who are looking for government jobs as TSPSC is going to release Group I notification soon.

The notification will be released for 503 vacancies of Group I in 19 government departments in Telangana.

The commission is expected to issue notification within 10 days after receiving indents from the departments.

Upper age limit relaxed

A few days back, Chief Secretary of Telangana State Somesh Kumar issued a notification relaxing the upper age limit for government jobs in the state.

As per the notification, the age limit for direct recruitments has been raised by 10 years. Now, the upper age limit for the aspirants who belong to the general category is 44 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit will be 49 years. This will be 54 years for the differently-abled.