Update: Salman Khan has a 10 minute entry sequence in ‘Tiger 3’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has a 10-minute entry sequence in the upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’ with best action, stunts , grips and effects to do justice to the scene, says director Maneesh Sharma.

Maneesh Sharma said: “Salman Khan has given us countless memorable intro sequences, it’s one of those iconic moments that Salman fans and Hindi film lovers wait for. And his entry as Tiger in the previous installments have been mind blowing!”

“So, it was imperative that we devised something unique, true to Salman Khan’s style and yet make it out of this world as an action spectacle for his entry in Tiger 3!”

He added: “Bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds – Some of our best action, stunts , grips and effects people came together to craft a 10 minute block that does justice to Tiger’s entry. An entry that does Tiger justice.”

“This intro sequence is a highlight of the film and which includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai’s fans exactly how cool Tiger is.”

Maneesh added: “It’s going to be so exciting to see the audience react to this sequence on Sunday -‘ I remember how much audiences roared and whistle when Salman Khan enters on screen and I can’t wait to celebrate along with them when Tiger 3 hits cinemas this Sunday!”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.