Upper caste men deny Dalit family temple entry in Wanaparthy

Hyderabad: A Dalit family were denied permission to enter a temple by members of the Reddy community in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district.

A video of an argument between the Reddys and a Dalit man carrying his little daughter was shared on social media platforms, telling him not to enter the temple because he is of a lower caste. The incident occurred in Mangampalli village.

“This temple was built by us. We gave donations to build it. How dare you try to come here?” asks one of the elders.

A Dalit man carrying his little daughter was denied permission to enter a temple by members of the Reddy community in Telangana's Wanarpathy district.

"This temple was built by us.



We gave donations to build it. How dare you try to come here?" asks one of the elders.… — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2026

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As the young Dalit man tries to reason, his words fall on deaf ears.

Congress leader Tudi Megha Reddy represents the Wanarpathy constituency. When Siasat.com tried to contact him, the office said he was in New Delhi.

The Wanarpathy Superintendent of Police was also not reachable.