UPPSC exam dates announced in multiple shifts, students protest

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) decision to conduct examinations in multiple shifts has led to strong protests by aspirants in Prayagraj on Monday, November 11.

On November 5, the UPPSC announced that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination would be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23.

On December 22, the exam will be held in two shifts, with the first shift starting from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. On December 23, the exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Similarly, the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination will be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8.

The decision was taken due to the non-availability of examination centres that met government standards. The UPPSSC assures that holding multiple shifts and dates will not influence merit rankings.

However, the UPPSC decision did not go well with aspirants who staged a huge protest on Monday demanding the exams be conducted in a single shift.

Police were called to control the protestors leading to a lathi charge.

More than 10 lakh aspirants have reportedly registered for the exams.

SP backs UPPSC aspirants

Lending support to the aspirants, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that his party stood shoulder to shoulder with their “legitimate demand”.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Yadav said the BJP did not recruit candidates but indulged in “chhalav (cheating)”. “When one (act of) cheating is caught, the BJP introduces another (form of) cheating.”

Yadav claimed the aspirants had understood the BJP’s “conspiracy” to conduct the examinations in two shifts.

“That is why they are agitating against it and the Samajwadis stand shoulder to shoulder with their legitimate demands,” the party chief said.

Yadav also alleged that this was a trick by the BJP to ensure that youngsters did not get government jobs and remained unemployed, which would eventually force them to work as cheap labourers.

He claimed that the unemployed youth had understood this vicious electoral cycle and the BJP’s intention. “That is why they are now taking a pledge to defeat the BJP in the elections.”

(With PTI inputs)