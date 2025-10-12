UPPSC PCS prelims exam begins amid tight security

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination is underway across the state amid stringent security arrangements.

To ensure transparency and fairness, centre administrators, assistant administrators, static magistrates, and sector magistrates have been deployed at all venues.

The examination was being held under CCTV surveillance, with the administration maintaining strict vigilance throughout the process.

The PCS exam is being conducted in two shifts.

Prayagraj: An aspirant undergoes a biometric eye scan outside an examination centre before appearing for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) 2025 exam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Prayagraj: Aspirants check the notice board as others wait in a queue outside an examination centre before appearing for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) 2025 exam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The first session began at 9.30 a.m. and will continue till 11.30 a.m., while the second shift is scheduled from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Along with the centre administrators, two assistant administrators, a sector magistrate, and a static magistrate were stationed at each location to oversee the conduct of the exam and maintain its integrity.

In Varanasi, a total of 22,752 candidates are taking the exam, which is being conducted at 49 centres. Ghaziabad has been assigned 21 centres for this purpose. Additionally, 4,536 candidates are appearing at 10 centres in Hardoi, while Amethi has 15 centres designated for the exam. Similarly, centres are assigned in other districts also.

Ahead of the examination, many candidates expressed optimism and confidence.

Speaking to IANS, one aspirant said, “It feels really good and energetic this morning, full of confidence. The preparation is complete, and I’m excited to receive the question paper.”

Another candidate, attempting the exam for the second time, said, “I hope that I crack the exam this time. Current Affairs is very important, and if you cover it well, things become a bit easier for you.”

“I have prepared for a long time. This time, I hope that I crack this. I have prepared well,” said another candidate.

One more aspirant, attempting for the third time, added, “I have given this exam before. This is my third attempt. I am a bit nervous, but I am sure that this time I will clear the exam.”