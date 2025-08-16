UPSC returns list of contenders for Telangana DGP over spelling mistakes

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday, August 16, returned the list of contenders for the post of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) citing spelling mistakes.

Telangana DGP Dr Jitender will retire in September. The list of contenders prepared by the Telangana government includes the name of Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Ravi Gupta Apte Vinayak Prabhakar, Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy, B Shivadhar Reddy, Soumya Mishra and Shikha Goel.

The state government will share the list with the UPSC after rectifying the spellings.