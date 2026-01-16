UP’s Farmaan Khan earns place in Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026

New Delhi: Farmaan Hasan Khan, a renowned social activist and youth leader from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is now on the famous Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 list for his exemplary social work.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list comes out every year and honors young leaders who are under 30 years old and have done something really special in their field in India. They show that they are leaders and have made a real difference.

Khan has been chosen for the Social Impact category. This is a group that recognises people who are making a real difference in the world, working to change things through policies and community programs.

He is now part of a group that includes some well-known people like cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. This shows that people who are change leaders are just as important as people who are famous for sports, entertainment and business.

Khan is from Bareilly, a city that has a lot of history and is very important for its culture and religion. He made it his goal to help people as the national general secretary of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa.

Khan is also the founder of the Aala Hazrat Tajushsharia Welfare Society. These organisations are helping people learn and giving them support when they need it. He uses these platforms to combine ethics and religion with development that is well planned. He says it is really important for people to have dignity, be able to take care of themselves and become strong on the run.

He does not just want to give people help, he wants to make sure that people in the community keep working with him. This is what his philosophy is about.

Also Read Hyderabad’s entrepreneur lands spot in Forbes 40 Under 40

Impact across healthcare and education

Khan has done a lot of work over the years. He has especially done work in the healthcare sector, with his organisations setting up medical camps where doctors conduct major by-pass surgeries, cancer treatment and hip surgeries for people who are poor and cannot pay for these services.

Education is also an important part of what he does. He wants to help young people and women learn how to use computers and get skills that will help them get a job or start their business. He knows that students from cities have big dreams, so he helps them learn about education and how to get into medical school.

He guides students who are getting ready for tests like the NEET and UPSC. These programs have really made a difference.

Recognition at the national level

Khan selection for the Forbes list is not the only time he has been recognised nationally. He was given the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Award in 2023 for welfare and community development. His work on the TB-Free India campaign was appreciated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The work that he does for women’s rights and human rights is really important too, for which he has been recognised by the National Commission for Women and the National Human Rights Commission.

Reflecting on the recognition, Khan said that meaningful change does not require wealth, fame, or privilege at the beginning. “What matters is consistency in action, honesty in intent, and clarity of purpose,” he said.