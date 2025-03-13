Hyderabad’s entrepreneur lands spot in Forbes 40 Under 40

Janaki Pulaparthi was featured for her pioneering work in AI-powered drone analytics.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 13th March 2025 4:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of Akin Analytics, Janaki Pulaparthi, has been named one of the Forbes 40 Under 40 India Leaders 2025 for her pioneering work in AI-powered drone analytics.

Her innovations are transforming defense, agriculture, and industrial sectors, marking a significant leap in deep-tech solutions.

Founded in 2022, Akin Analytics has introduced breakthrough technologies, including the 125g Nano Recon Drone for border security and AI-driven drone spraying to protect farmers from chemical exposure. Inspired by PM Modi’s Namo Drone Didi initiative, Janaki has also trained 15,000 women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as certified drone pilots, promoting women-led development.

Akin Analytics has gained global recognition, participating in accelerator programs like AWS/T-Hub/Intel/WEF Drone Accelerator and CII Startup Australia Delegation.

Janaki’s accolades include the AI Innovation Drone Technology Award and the Technology Entrepreneur Award at the Internet 2.0 Conference in Dubai.

“Being recognized by Forbes is an incredible honor. At Akin Analytics, we are redefining industries, enhancing security, and creating economic opportunities through AI and drones,” said Janaki Pulaparthi.

