UPSC CSE 2024: Ghiasuddin Babukhan Trust, SAFI-Kerala join forces to empower aspirants

Hyderabad: Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust, in collaboration with SAFI-Kerala, successfully conducted a screening test for CIVILS 2024. The screening took place at the Trust Office in Begumpet, and it specifically targeted graduates of Hyderabad Institute of Excellence.

Currently, a total of 95 students have registered for the screening, with over 30 students participating in the first round of selection for UPSC civils 24. For the remaining 70 aspiring UPSC candidates, there will be additional selection rounds and online tests. The majority of these students are engineering graduates who aspire to pursue a career in civil services.

During the event, A.K. Khan, advisor to the Government of Telangana, encouraged more graduates to consider taking up the UPSC exam for a promising future. He emphasized the numerous opportunities available to candidates who choose to appear for the UPSC, including the chance to compete in Group-1 and II exams and various other state, central government, and banking sector competitive examinations. Khan highlighted the potential for personal and professional growth, asserting that success in the stages of the civil services examination would bring immense satisfaction and equip candidates to face any challenge in life.

Amirullah Khan, Economic Advisor and Director of CDPP, acknowledged the formidable nature of the UPSC exam but emphasized the compelling reasons for students to attempt it. He emphasized that succeeding in the UPSC would provide an opportunity to work for the betterment of society and serve the nation in multiple capacities. Amir emphasized that the journey of preparing for and succeeding in the civil services examination itself would instill candidates with a sense of fulfillment and preparedness to tackle any obstacle that may arise.

Expressing gratitude, Javed Hood thanked the Director and Coordinator of SAFI, Col. Nisar Ahmed, and Dr. Hamza Pirambil, for their support during the screening test. The event was attended by Khadeeja Zeenat M Ali, Khaleel Ahmed, Ahmed Sayeed, Mansoor Babukhan, Arif Mirza, as well as other trustees and volunteers.