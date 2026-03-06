UPSC CSE result 2025: 53 Muslim candidates crack exam, including 1 in top 10

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, March 6, declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with over 50 Muslum candidates among the 958 candidates who qualified for one of the world’s toughest exams.

In the list of the top 10 UPSC toppers is one Muslim candidate.

The top three ranks in the UPSC CSE 2025 have been secured by Anuj Agnihotri, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull.

Following is the list of Muslim candidates who secured a spot in the civil services examination:

Rank 7 – A R Rajah Mohaideen Rank 24 – Ifra Shams Ansari Rank 29 – Nabiya Parvez Rank 95 – Hassan Khan Rank 124 – Arfa Usmani Rank 135 – Khan Saima Seraj Ahmed Rank 157 – Wasim Ur Rahman Rank 253 – Sophia Siddiqui Rank 254 – Towseef Ahmad Ganaie Rank 307 – Mantasha Rank 321 – Asad Aqeel Rank 354 – Md Ishteyaque Rahman Rank 382 – Mohammed Ashmil Shah Rank 411 – Shahida Begum S Rank 415 – Shadab Ali Khan Rank 429 – Muhammed Swalah T A Rank 455 – Shoiab Rank 478 – Nazia Parween Rank 485 – Sheik Mohamed Habisudeen S Rank 497 – Sheik Mohamed Nishath M Rank 513 – Minhaj Shakeel Rank 535 – Gulfiza Rank 549 – Hashmi Mohammad Umar Rank 575 – Sharukh Khan Rank 576 – Asna Anwar Rank 581 – Muneeb Afzal Parrah Rank 588 – Azeem Ahmad Rank 614 – Saista Parwin Rank 625 – Noor Alam Rank 646 – Mohd Irfan Kayamkhani Rank 648 – Mohsina Bano Rank 663 – Ghulam Maya Din Rank 665 – Danish Rabbani Khan Rank 668 – Md Nayab Anjum Rank 671 – Mohd Abuzar Ansari Rank 678 – Insa Khan Rank 695 – Abdul Sufiyan K Rank 708 – Fairuz Fathima M Rank 713 – Mohamed Hashim K Rank 718 – Muhammed Suhail Rank 741 – Thousif Ulla Khan Rank 763 – Koh E Safa Rank 764 – Sana Azmi Rank 773 – Reshma M Rank 811 – Yassar Ahmed Bhatti Rank 832 – Ghulam Haider Rank 860 – Mohamed Shezin C P Rank 869 – Mohd Ajaz Ul Rehman Rank 886 – Azhar Asif Khan Rank 936 – Mohd Sarfraz Choudhary Rank 942 – Abdulla Afridh A Rank 955 – Md Shahid Raza Khan Rank 957 – Irfan Ahmed Lone

(Disclaimer: The above list is a compilation based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the Civil Services Final Result published by the UPSC. It is pertinent to note that UPSC does not categorise students based on their religion. A few names may sound Muslim and cause confusion as they are used by people belonging to other faiths.)

The journey to becoming a successful UPSC CSE candidate begins with the preliminary examination. Held on May 25, 2025, the preliminary exam acts as a screening test, enabling candidates to proceed to the subsequent stages of the selection process. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared for the test.

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in August 2025. Of these, as many as 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview) of the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission released the highly awaited final results of the examinations on Friday. As usual, most of the 958 candidates are likely to opt for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The UPSC CSE results 2025 can be viewed on the official website (click here).

(Note: The results are based on the examination conducted in 2025)