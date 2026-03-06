UPSC CSE result 2025: 53 Muslim candidates crack exam, including 1 in top 10

In the list of top 10 UPSC toppers, one Muslim candidate has secured a place.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, March 6, declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with over 50 Muslum candidates among the 958 candidates who qualified for one of the world’s toughest exams.

In the list of the top 10 UPSC toppers is one Muslim candidate.

The top three ranks in the UPSC CSE 2025 have been secured by Anuj Agnihotri, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull.

Following is the list of Muslim candidates who secured a spot in the civil services examination:

  1. Rank 7 – A R Rajah Mohaideen
  2. Rank 24 – Ifra Shams Ansari
  3. Rank 29 – Nabiya Parvez
  4. Rank 95 – Hassan Khan
  5. Rank 124 – Arfa Usmani
  6. Rank 135 – Khan Saima Seraj Ahmed
  7. Rank 157 – Wasim Ur Rahman
  8. Rank 253 – Sophia Siddiqui
  9. Rank 254 – Towseef Ahmad Ganaie
  10. Rank 307 – Mantasha
  11. Rank 321 – Asad Aqeel
  12. Rank 354 – Md Ishteyaque Rahman
  13. Rank 382 – Mohammed Ashmil Shah
  14. Rank 411 – Shahida Begum S
  15. Rank 415 – Shadab Ali Khan
  16. Rank 429 – Muhammed Swalah T A
  17. Rank 455 – Shoiab
  18. Rank 478 – Nazia Parween
  19. Rank 485 – Sheik Mohamed Habisudeen S
  20. Rank 497 – Sheik Mohamed Nishath M
  21. Rank 513 – Minhaj Shakeel
  22. Rank 535 – Gulfiza
  23. Rank 549 – Hashmi Mohammad Umar
  24. Rank 575 – Sharukh Khan
  25. Rank 576 – Asna Anwar
  26. Rank 581 – Muneeb Afzal Parrah
  27. Rank 588 – Azeem Ahmad
  28. Rank 614 – Saista Parwin
  29. Rank 625 – Noor Alam
  30. Rank 646 – Mohd Irfan Kayamkhani
  31. Rank 648 – Mohsina Bano
  32. Rank 663 – Ghulam Maya Din
  33. Rank 665 – Danish Rabbani Khan
  34. Rank 668 – Md Nayab Anjum
  35. Rank 671 – Mohd Abuzar Ansari
  36. Rank 678 – Insa Khan
  37. Rank 695 – Abdul Sufiyan K
  38. Rank 708 – Fairuz Fathima M
  39. Rank 713 – Mohamed Hashim K
  40. Rank 718 – Muhammed Suhail
  41. Rank 741 – Thousif Ulla Khan
  42. Rank 763 – Koh E Safa
  43. Rank 764 – Sana Azmi
  44. Rank 773 – Reshma M
  45. Rank 811 – Yassar Ahmed Bhatti
  46. Rank 832 – Ghulam Haider
  47. Rank 860 – Mohamed Shezin C P
  48. Rank 869 – Mohd Ajaz Ul Rehman
  49. Rank 886 – Azhar Asif Khan
  50. Rank 936 – Mohd Sarfraz Choudhary
  51. Rank 942 – Abdulla Afridh A
  52. Rank 955 – Md Shahid Raza Khan
  53. Rank 957 – Irfan Ahmed Lone

(Disclaimer: The above list is a compilation based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the Civil Services Final Result published by the UPSC. It is pertinent to note that UPSC does not categorise students based on their religion. A few names may sound Muslim and cause confusion as they are used by people belonging to other faiths.)

The journey to becoming a successful UPSC CSE candidate begins with the preliminary examination. Held on May 25, 2025, the preliminary exam acts as a screening test, enabling candidates to proceed to the subsequent stages of the selection process. A total of 9,37,876 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,76,793 actually appeared for the test.

A total of 14,161 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in August 2025. Of these, as many as 2,736 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview) of the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission released the highly awaited final results of the examinations on Friday. As usual, most of the 958 candidates are likely to opt for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The UPSC CSE results 2025 can be viewed on the official website (click here).

(Note: The results are based on the examination conducted in 2025)

