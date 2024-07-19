UPSC files forgery case against Puja Khedkar; to debar her from future exams

New Delhi: A criminal case was registered against controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Friday for “misrepresenting and falsifying facts” following a “thorough investigation” by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) into allegations of misconduct.

Khedkar allegedly manipulated her identity to appear for the civil services examination multiple times, exceeding the permissible attempts, according to a statement issued by the Commission.

The UPSC has also issued a show cause notice regarding the cancellation of her candidature for the 2022 examination and is considering barring her from future exams, according to the statement.

After this, the UPSC filed a complaint with the Delhi Police.

A complaint had been received from the UPSC, prompting the registration of a case under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is now being conducted by the crime branch, police said.

“UPSC has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations, beyond the prescribed limit. Consequently, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and investigation has been taken up in Crime Branch,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

While specific details of the case have not been disclosed, officials indicated that it involves charges of forgery, cheating, and misuse of the disability quota in securing her civil services candidacy.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and disability laws.

The UPSC statement alleged that Khedkar, who was provisionally recommended for the Civil Services Examination in 2022, altered her name, her parents’ names, her photograph, signature, contact details, and address in order to appear for the exam beyond the allowed limit.

As news of the case broke, Khedkar reportedly left her post in Washim, Maharashtra, where she had been serving during her probation.

Speaking to reporters outside a government rest house in Washim, she said, “The judiciary will take its course”, adding “I will return soon,” before departing in a private vehicle towards Nagpur.

The case has raised significant attention and scrutiny regarding the integrity of the civil services examination process, prompting calls for greater oversight and accountability within the system.

However, the UPSC emphasised its commitment to upholding the integrity of its processes and underlined the Commission’s adherence to its constitutional mandate and its dedication to conducting examinations with the “highest possible order of due diligence”.

It assured the public, particularly aspiring civil servants, that it prioritises fairness and strict adherence to rules to maintain its well-deserved reputation for trust and credibility.

Khedkar is accused of misusing power and privileges, by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled for, during her training in Pune District Collectorate in Maharashtra recently.

She was accused of bullying everyone around and of placing a red-blue beacon (indicating high-ranking official) atop a private Audi (a luxury sedan) car used by her that also had ‘Maharashtra Government’ written on it during her stint.

After the Pune district collector flagged the matter, Khedkar was transferred to Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region.

She was declared qualified in the civil services examination 2022. Based on the results declared last year by the UPSC, Khedkar was allocated the IAS and her home state Maharashtra as a cadre.

After Khedkar’s case related to misuse of disability and Other Backward Class or OBC (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her candidature in the service came to fore, the Centre on July 11 formed a single-member probe committee.

The panel, headed by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

Khedkar got 821st rank in the civil services examination 2022, under OBC category as a person with multiple disabilities, according to UPSC records.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 has a provision to reserve at least four per cent of total seats in government recruitment/department.

Candidates with benchmark disabilities (including multiple disabilities) besides those under OBC (non-creamy layer) get benefits like age-relaxation and earmarking of vacancies to be filled by them only in the civil services exam conducted by the UPSC.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

OBC candidates, whose annual household income is less than Rs 8 lakh, are eligible to take benefits of non-creamy layer reservation in certain government jobs recruitment.