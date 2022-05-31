UPSC topper Shruti thanks Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy

Shruti Sharma praised academy's teachers

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 31st May 2022 11:32 am IST
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) topper Shruti Sharma with her family members in New Delhi, Monday, May 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI05_30_2022_000122B)

New Delhi: After securing the first position in the list of candidates who cracked the UPSC civil services exam 2021, Shruti Sharma thanked Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy as the academy’s coaching helped her in clearing the exam.

Shruti who studied at Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University said that she got big support from the academy and praised its teachers.

Apart from her, 22 candidates from the academy qualified in the civil services exam this year.

MS Education Academy

List of successful candidates who studied in Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy are as follow:

NameAIR
Shruti Sharma1
Mini Shukla96
Areeba Nomaan109
Mohd Suboor Khan125
Vikalpa N. Vishwakarma275
Mohd Saquib Alam279
Vandana Meena331
Nazish Umar Ansari344
Ramteke Sudhakar358
Shumaila Choudhary386
Mavis Abdul Karim Tak386
Suvigya S Chandra394
Md Qamaruddin Khan414
Faisal Raza441
Masoom Raja Khan457
Tahseen Banu Dawadi482
Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir496
Priya Meena548
Anwar Hussain600
Raja Ratnam Golla609
Yogendra Singh656
Umesh Meena664
Ankit Baraik667

All three toppers are women

The top three positions on the list of candidates who cracked the UPSC civil services examination have been bagged by three women.

Shruti Sharma secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank.

Shruti Sharma had History as her optional subject. She graduated in History (Hons) from St Stephen’s College of the University of Delhi.

Ankita Agarwal, a graduate in Economics (Hons) from the University of Delhi, secured the second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects. Gamini Singla a graduate (B Tech) in Computer Science, came third in the rank with Sociology as her optional subject.

With inputs from agencies

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button