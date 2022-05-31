UPSC topper Shruti thanks Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy

New Delhi: After securing the first position in the list of candidates who cracked the UPSC civil services exam 2021, Shruti Sharma thanked Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy as the academy’s coaching helped her in clearing the exam.

Shruti who studied at Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University said that she got big support from the academy and praised its teachers.

Apart from her, 22 candidates from the academy qualified in the civil services exam this year.

List of successful candidates who studied in Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy are as follow:

Name AIR Shruti Sharma 1 Mini Shukla 96 Areeba Nomaan 109 Mohd Suboor Khan 125 Vikalpa N. Vishwakarma 275 Mohd Saquib Alam 279 Vandana Meena 331 Nazish Umar Ansari 344 Ramteke Sudhakar 358 Shumaila Choudhary 386 Mavis Abdul Karim Tak 386 Suvigya S Chandra 394 Md Qamaruddin Khan 414 Faisal Raza 441 Masoom Raja Khan 457 Tahseen Banu Dawadi 482 Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir 496 Priya Meena 548 Anwar Hussain 600 Raja Ratnam Golla 609 Yogendra Singh 656 Umesh Meena 664 Ankit Baraik 667

All three toppers are women

The top three positions on the list of candidates who cracked the UPSC civil services examination have been bagged by three women.

Shruti Sharma secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank.

Shruti Sharma had History as her optional subject. She graduated in History (Hons) from St Stephen’s College of the University of Delhi.

Ankita Agarwal, a graduate in Economics (Hons) from the University of Delhi, secured the second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects. Gamini Singla a graduate (B Tech) in Computer Science, came third in the rank with Sociology as her optional subject.

With inputs from agencies