UPSC topper Shruti thanks Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy

New Delhi: After securing the first position in the list of candidates who cracked the UPSC civil services exam 2021, Shruti Sharma thanked Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy as the academy’s coaching helped her in clearing the exam.
Shruti who studied at Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University said that she got big support from the academy and praised its teachers.
Apart from her, 22 candidates from the academy qualified in the civil services exam this year.
List of successful candidates who studied in Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy are as follow:
|Name
|AIR
|Shruti Sharma
|1
|Mini Shukla
|96
|Areeba Nomaan
|109
|Mohd Suboor Khan
|125
|Vikalpa N. Vishwakarma
|275
|Mohd Saquib Alam
|279
|Vandana Meena
|331
|Nazish Umar Ansari
|344
|Ramteke Sudhakar
|358
|Shumaila Choudhary
|386
|Mavis Abdul Karim Tak
|386
|Suvigya S Chandra
|394
|Md Qamaruddin Khan
|414
|Faisal Raza
|441
|Masoom Raja Khan
|457
|Tahseen Banu Dawadi
|482
|Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir
|496
|Priya Meena
|548
|Anwar Hussain
|600
|Raja Ratnam Golla
|609
|Yogendra Singh
|656
|Umesh Meena
|664
|Ankit Baraik
|667
All three toppers are women
The top three positions on the list of candidates who cracked the UPSC civil services examination have been bagged by three women.
Shruti Sharma secured the first position, while Ankita Agarwal came second and Gamini Singla got the third rank.
Shruti Sharma had History as her optional subject. She graduated in History (Hons) from St Stephen’s College of the University of Delhi.
Ankita Agarwal, a graduate in Economics (Hons) from the University of Delhi, secured the second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects. Gamini Singla a graduate (B Tech) in Computer Science, came third in the rank with Sociology as her optional subject.
With inputs from agencies