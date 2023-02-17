Upset over anti-hijab protest video, Iran FM cancels India visit

Iran’s Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has reportedly cancelled his visit to India due to a promotional video showing Iranian women cutting their hair in anti-government rallies.

He was scheduled to visit India next month to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, an event co-organized by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs for March 3 and 4. The promotional video of the event showed footage of anti-hijab protests that are still taking place in Iran against the government.

Protests in Iran continue

Iran has been rocked by sweeping protests since September 16, over the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Her death has since ignited anger over several issues, including the restrictions imposed on personal freedoms and strict rules regarding women’s clothing, as well as the living and economic crisis that Iranians suffer from, not to mention the strict laws imposed by the regime and its political and religious composition in general.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) announced that 529 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Tuesday, February 14, including 71 children.

At least 19,763 people, including 720 students, were arrested in those protests that took place in 164 cities and towns and 144 universities.