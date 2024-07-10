Upset over birth of girls, man kills newborn twins

New Delhi: Desperate for a son, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his three-day-old twin daughters and buried them near his house in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, police said on Wednesday, July 10.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Solanki who was arrested in Rohtak, Haryana, they said.

The bodies of the infants were found on the premises of a makeshift crematorium near Pooth Kalan village by locals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

Solanki, a graduate from Delhi University, had killed his daughters on June 3, he said.

The bodies were exhumed on June 5, after getting permission from a court, and kept at the mortuary of the SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri for a postmortem, Goel said.

Solanki allegedly killed his three-day-old daughters as he wanted a son, the DCP said, adding that they were born at a private hospital in Haryana.

The police officer said Solanki brought the infants to Delhi by lying to his wife that they had died from an illness. The babies, who were alive on reaching Delhi, were killed and buried at the crematorium, Goel said.

Initially, Solanki’s father was detained, as the accused was at large. His father told police that Solanki was upset over the birth of daughters, the DCP said.

Solanki’s sister and brother are absconding. His mother is paralyzed. She may also be interrogated in connection with the case, another police officer said.

It is suspected that Solanki and his family did not feed the infants for the whole night, due to which they died. The autopsy on the infants could not ascertain the exact cause of death, but their viscera have been preserved for further investigations, the officer said.

The infant’s mother, who is a native of Rohtak, told police in her earlier complaint that she got married to Solanki in 2022, but her relationship with her in-laws went sour as they would harass her regularly for dowry, the police said.

She also told the local police that Solanki’s family wanted her to undergo a sex determination test, which she refused, they said.

The infants’ bodies were handed over to their mother after the postmortem. Solanki has been booked for murder, he said.