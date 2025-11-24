Upset over denial of US visa, woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Upset over the denial of J-1 visa by the US authorities, a young woman doctor died by suicide in Hyderabad on Sunday, police officials said.

Dr. Rohini, hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, took the extreme step by taking a sleeping pill overdose at her residence in Hyderabad.

The police registered a case and took up the investigation.

After post-mortem examination, Rohini’s body was shifted to Guntur.

According to Rohini’s family members, she had been trying to go to the US for last one year to do specialisation in medicine.

The woman’s mother Lakshmi Rajyam said she was depressed as her application for J-1 US visa was rejected in Hyderabad due to recent tightening of visa rules by the US government.

She added that Rohini was a bright student but she felt depressed over her application for J1 visa not being approved as she was already selected for a residency program in the US.

Rohini’s brother Sujan said she had been preparing for United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and had completed three steps.

She had also completed observation in the US and was selected for a residency programme in a college.

She subsequently came to India for visa upgradation.

However, she became depressed after her application for J-1 visa was not being approved.

Rohini completed MBBS in Russia a few years ago and went to the US for observership for residency programme.

After being selected for residency programme at a college in the US, she came to India to secure J-1 Visa to continue her residency in the US.

However, the recent promulgation by US President Donald Trump by tightening Visa norms for corporate job holders and researchers.

The woman has been trying to get her J-1 visa processed through US consulate in Hyderabad.

She was also reportedly under pressure from the college in the US to join the residency programme as soon as possible to avoid termination of her admission.