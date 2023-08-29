UPSRTC conductor suspended for stopping bus for namaz ends life

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old conductor, Mohit Yadav, who was recently suspended from UPSRTC for stopping the bus to allow two passengers to offer namaz, ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train in Mainpuri on Tuesday, August 29.

The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised concerns over the treatment meted out at the suspended employee and the circumstances that led to Mohit taking the extreme step.

The conductor had stopped the bus on the Bareilly-Delhi national highway en route to Delhi on June 3, to allow the passengers to pray.

Mohit Yadav, a contractual employee with UPSRTC for over eight years, used to earn a monthly salary of around Rs 17,000. Following the suspension, he was terminated from service. Sources report that Mohit had been grappling with financial challenges and was reportedly in a state of depression due to the ‘attitude of regional manager’ Deepak Chaudhary.

While the UPSRTC suspended both the driver and conductor immediately after the incident due to a complaint shared on social media, questions have been raised about the appropriateness of the punitive action taken.

While the video evidence of the incident seemed self-explanatory, the circumstances leading to Mohit’s tragic death warrant thorough investigation.

Mohit’s friend, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared that he had no financial support and had lost all hope of getting his job back despite having filed an appeal. With allegations of improper investigation and disproportionate action, the incident has stirred a debate around the treatment of employees in such cases.