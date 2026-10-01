Urdu festival at Vidhana Soudha creates controversy, CMO clarifies

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s proposal to hold an Urdu festival at the Grand Steps of Vidhana Soudha has triggered controversy, prompting the Chief Minister’s Office to issue a clarification saying that no such permission has been granted.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) president Narayana Gowda had earlier questioned the decision and warning that the programme could create unnecessary tension between Kannada and Urdu-speaking communities.

Gowda urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to withdraw the proposal and said the KRV would oppose the event if it went ahead. He also called for caution to prevent any development that could lead to communal tensions.

The proposal was also criticised by Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. He questioned the decision to bring an Urdu-related celebration to the Vidhana Soudha and alleged that the move was aimed at appeasing minorities.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president BY Vijayendra similarly criticised the proposal, arguing that Kannada should receive prominence at the state legislature. BJP MLA Suresh Kumar has also raised questions over the space and recognition given to Kannada compared with the proposed Urdu celebration.

Also Read Karnataka to host first Urdu Habba at Vidhana Soudha on Nov 9

CMO clarifies

Responding to reports on the Urdu festival, the CMO said that the steps of Vidhana Soudha are not available for non-government programmes and that the government has not permitted the proposed event at the location.

Health Minister UT Khader said the idea of holding the Urdu festival at the Grand Steps was his personal view and not an approved government programme.

Khader said all languages deserved respect and that political considerations should not be attached to cultural and linguistic programmes. He cited his earlier initiatives as Speaker, including plans to organise Yakshagana and the holding of a book festival at Vidhana Soudha.

He said the proposed Urdu festival was intended to be a three-hour programme aimed at increasing awareness about the language. However, Khader made it clear that the programme would not be held if it created problems or disturbed social harmony.

“My dream is a harmonious society and a strong India,” he said.