Urdu is not a religion specific language: KTR

Hyderabad: The working president of TRS, KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that Urdu is not a religion-specific language but regretfully some ignorant people are trying to give such an impression.

KTR was clearly referring to the state’s BJP leaders.

Inaugurating a government Junior College in Dindigul, Bahadurpally KTR on Saturday spoke in Urdu and said that our forefathers learned Urdu through Urdu medium schools. “They were fluent in the Urdu language. Urdu is not a language of any religious community. But regretfully some petty leaders are trying to target a specific religion and they are portraying Urdu as the language of that religious group.” he said.

He said that while on one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is releasing funds for the promotion of the Urdu language and on the other hand his own party leaders are indulging in misleading propaganda about Urdu being the language of only Muslims.

KTR said that Urdu, like any other language, must be learned. He reiterated that the TRS government will promote the Urdu language along with Telugu and will keep helping the Urdu medium schools and colleges across the state.