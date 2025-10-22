Urdu journalists excluded from Delhi CM’s Diwali party; Scribes unhappy

Several journalists have accused the BJP-led Delhi government of “discrimination” and “step-motherly treatment” against Urdu journalists, over their alleged exclusion from a Diwali event organised by the state government.

According to The Wire, the directorate of information and publicity (DIP) of the Delhi government invited journalists from print and electronic media for a “Diwali Mangal Milan” (CM’s interaction with media persons) programme with chief minister Rekha Gupta on October 13 at the Ashoka Hotel.

While the event was attended by all Delhi cabinet ministers, journalists from Urdu newspapers and TV outlets say they received no invitation.

During the event, CM Rekha Gupta reportedly called this “meeting” as an opportunity for a cordial dialogue with the media.

The BJP government did not invite any journalists from the Urdu media, including scribes reporting assignments pertaining to the Delhi government and Bharatiya Janata Party for a long time, going away from the practices of previous governments.

“This is the first such instance of an attempt at the governmental level to detach itself from the Urdu media,” the report added.

Several reports suggested that the invitation to attend the event was considered mandatory, and that it was sent through WhatsApp by DIP director Sushil Singh.

Journalists have condemned the government’s purported discrimination, calling it an act of “untouchability” and an anti-minority step, also distinguishing it as an effort to undermine Urdu and its speakers.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Imran Hussain sharply criticised the BJP, accusing it of engaging in “communal politics.” Hussain asserted that the “step-motherly treatment of Urdu journalists will not be accepted.”

Furthermore, Hussain alleged that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier made remarks about Urdu, and it now seems that CM Gupta is attempting to surpass him in that regard.

Several journalists plan to formally take up the matter with the public relations and development authority, seeking an explanation. Some have even described the move as a deliberate attempt to divide the media along linguistic lines or a conspiracy to divide the media. This is the first instance of “step-motherly” treatment of journalists.

Speaking to The Wire, journalist and editor of the Urdu newspaper Hamara Samaj, Sadiq Sherwani, stated that such treatment was not seen even under previous BJP governments in Delhi.

“Madan Lal Khurana and Sushma Swaraj were known to be Urdu-lovers in their time. Today’s scenario is very different. The BJP seems to be using language as a tool to serve its appeasement politics,” Sherwani said, referring to the BJP’s first government in the capital in 1993.

“While it is solely not the language of Muslims, the BJP attempts to project the notion that this is the language of Muslims,” Sherwani said.

Sherwani also claimed that this could also be an effort to spread a particular message in the light of the Bihar polls.

He also claimed that many people within the BJP and the government are silently questioning this matter; however, they are hesitant to make any statements.

Senior journalist Sanjay Goyal, speaking to Hamaara Samaj, echoed similar concerns, calling the development “deeply unfortunate,” despite Urdu being the second official language of Delhi.

He pointed out that even during the first BJP administration in Delhi between 1993 and 1998, “there was never any bias against Urdu, either from the party or the government.”

A delegation of senior journalists is reportedly planning to meet CM Gupta to express their protest over the issue.