Urdu literary figures and poets paid tribute to poet Jameel Nizamabadi

Nizamabad: A pall of gloom descended on the Urdu literary circle due to the sad demise of Deccan’s well known poet and journalist Jameel Nizamabadi who was untiringly serving for the progress of Urdu language. The Urdu speaking community cannot forget his selfless services.

Jameel Nizamabadi has been serving as Incharge of Nizamabad Urdu Academy for a long time. The Urdu monthly “Goonj” was being published under his editorship and he is also the author of many books.

The Secretary Education Foundation Syed Ahmed Bukhari expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of Jameel Nizamabadi and described his services as unforgettable.

Meanwhile, the well known Urdu literary figures and poets Mohsin Jalgaonavi, Mahbub Ali Khan Asgar, Dr. Farookh Sheikh Shakil, Dr.Tayyab Pasha Qadri, Farooq Aarfi and political leader SK Afzal Uddin in their collective condolence message said that the services of Jameel Nizamabadi is historic and his selfless services of 50 years shall remain part of the Urdu literature.