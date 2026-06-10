Urdu-medium primary school to soon come up in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Manyam Chelka in Nalgonda district will soon have an Urdu-medium primary school, with Minister of Roads and Buildings of Telangana Komatireddy Venkat Reddy laying the foundation stone for the project on Wednesday, June 10.

Construction of the school, to be built at a cost of Rs 44 lakh, will begin on June 11.

“Students in Bottuguda Primary School are receiving computer education and artificial intelligence (AI) training. The upcoming Urdu-medium school will be built on the lines,” he said.

He urged Muslim students to make the most of the opportunities available.

He announced that a Shaadi Khana (wedding function hall) would be constructed for the Muslim community at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Venkat Reddy also said Indiramma houses would be allotted to poor Muslim families and that houses would be constructed for beneficiaries who owned land.