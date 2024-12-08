Hyderabad: The lack of a foot over bridge near Hyderabad’s Zoo Park has become a pressing issue as pedestrians struggle to cross the busy road.

The zoo, a popular destination for visitors from various localities within Hyderabad and other districts, witnesses significant foot traffic daily. This visitor surge often leads to chaotic road conditions, making it challenging for people, particularly children, women, and the elderly, to navigate the bustling streets safely.

With the Aramgarh flyover nearing completion and its inauguration expected soon, the situation is likely to worsen.

The flyover is anticipated to ease vehicular movement, but the increased speed of vehicles will make road crossing even more perilous for pedestrians. This raises serious concerns about the safety of individuals who need to access the Zoo Park or nearby areas.

Growing demand

In light of these challenges, there is a growing demand from pedestrians for the construction of a foot over bridge near Zoo Park in Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad wakes up to winter rainfall

Such an infrastructure project would provide a secure and convenient way for people to cross the road, ensuring their safety while reducing traffic disruptions.